Three arrested for helping gangster flee police custody

Amritsar, December 8

A week after notorious gangster Nitin Nahar escaped from police custody, the police have arrested three of his aides for allegedly sheltering him following his escape.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Malkiat Singh, Abhishek and Shivam Thakur. The police have also seized a .32 bore country-made pistol with two live cartridges from their possession.

Investigating officer ASI Vinod Kumar said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the three aides had a hand in helping Nahar escape from police custody. Following his escape, Nahar spent at least 24 hours with the three suspects. The suspects have been remanded to police custody for two days after being produced in the court.

A case has been registered against the trio under Sections 212 (Harbouring offender) and 216 (Harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Gate Hakima police station here.

Reportedly, Malkiat had around five criminal cases previously registered against him, and Abhishek had two cases registered against him. The police are currently verifying Shivam’s antecedents.

Nahar, a notorious criminal and an aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had slipped away from police custody on December 1. Nahar, a resident of the Indira Colony, has been booked in over a dozen criminal cases across Punjab. He was brought to the Amritsar court from Goindwal jail by the Tarn Taran police for a hearing in an attempt-to-murder case. He escaped from police custody while he was being taken back by the cops following the hearing.

The police had also booked ASI Kuldeep Singh of the Tarn Taran police, who had been tasked with producing the gangster in the court.