Three arrested for illegal sand mining

Launching a crackdown on the illegal sand mining, the Ajnala police have arrested three persons with a truck, a tipper, canter and 3.5 hundred cubic tons of illegally excavated sand from them.

Advertisement

They were identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gora, a resident of Chaharpur village falling under Ramdas police station, Sakatar Singh of Sahowal village and Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Sarangdev village.

Maninder Singh, SSP Amritsar rural, said the police recovered a truck (PB02-EB-7173), a tipper (PB05- AK-9227), Canter (PB06-V-1658) and a huge quantity of sand from them during the crackdown.