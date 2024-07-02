Three arrested on extortion charge

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 1

The police have arrested three persons in two separate incidents for allegedly threatening to extort money by using the name of notorious gangster Goldy Brar. The Civil Lines police nabbed two persons while the Cantonment police arrested one person in this connection.

Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said the Civil Lines police arrested Abhi Sethi, a resident of Drumma Wala Bazaar, and Gurkirtan Singh, a resident of Birbalpura village, for seeking extortion from a doctor owning a private hospital on the Sultanwind road here. The suspects had demanded Rs 20 lakh extortion from the doctor and threatened to kill him and harm his family in case he did not give the money.

Similarly, the Cantonment police arrested Ranjodh Singh, a resident of Ghukowali, for allegedly threatening and demanding money from a retired ASI Ravinder Singh. The victim had alleged that since June 20, the suspect was calling him on his cellphone, sending messages and demanding Rs 30 lakh extortion while using the name of gangster Goldy Brar.

