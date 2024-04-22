Three arrested with 1-kg heroin

Amritsar, April 21
The Jandiala police have arrested three persons and recovered 1kg heroin from their possession here on Saturday.
Those held were identified as Jagjit Singh of Raipur Kalan village, Akash of the old vegetable market and Sandeep Singh of Talwandi Nahar.
SSP, Amritsar (Rural), Satinder Singh said a police party headed by SI Sukhdev Singh was on patrol in Sheikhupura Mohalla when they intercepted a Verna car with Delhi registration number (DL-4C-AQ-9631).
On seeing the police party, the accused tried to run away by taking a U-turn but they were nabbed by the police. During their search, the police seized 400 gm of heroin from Jagjit Singh while Akash and Sandeep were having 300 gm each of the contraband. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.
