Three arrested with 273-gm heroin, pistol

Tarn Taran, October 18
A police party from the local CIA led by Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh arrested three drug peddlers near Kot Dausandhi Mal on Wednesday with 273 gm of heroin, one pistol, two cartridges and also impounded their motorcycle.
Vishaljit Singh, SP (Investigation), said today that the suspects had been identified as Sanni Singh and Vishal Singh, both of residents of Mandiala village, and Sachinpreet Singh, a resident of Pandori Ran Singh.
The SP said the suspects were seen riding a motorcycle by the police party near Kot Dausandhi Mal. They were signalled to stop by the police party. During search, drug, pistol and cartridges were recovered from them.
A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the trio at the city police Station.
