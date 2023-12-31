Three arrested with drugs

Amritsar, December 30
The Chheharta police have two persons, including a woman, for allegedly possessing 100 gm of heroin. Those arrested were identified as Jobanpreet Singh of Milap Avenue and Jyoti of Kale village. They were held by the police team during patrolling in the Ghanupur Kale area. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigations.
Similarly, the police have arrested Manjit Singh of Bhai Manjh road and seized 30-gm contraband from him. A separate case was registered against him.
