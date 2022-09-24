Three arrested with heroin

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police have confiscated 100-gm heroin from the possession of a drug trafficker identified as Sunny Lanter of the same locality. He was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation. Meanwhile, the police also arrested Ramandeep Singh of Maqboolpura and seized 10-gm heroin from him. The Islamabad police also arrested Mahinderpal of Jhabal Road with 15-gm heroin. Separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against them. tns

Three booked for fraud

Amritsar: The Division B police have booked three persons — Vinayak Naresh Bhatia of Partap Bazaar, Ajay Kumar of Batala road and Gurdaman Singh of Chamrang Road — for fraud. Complainant Kulwinder Singh said the accused fixed a fake number plate on a taxi and later sold it to him using fake documents. A case has been registered, but no arrest has been made so far. tns

Memo submitted to home secy

Tarn Taran: Members of the Panthic Talmel Committee submitted a memorandum adressed to the Union Home Secretary and the Punjab CM expressing their resentment for not allowing Giani Kewal Singh, former Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, to board Delhi Metro as he was carrying a kirpan (Sikh religious symbol) on September 8. The ADC (General), Puneet Sharma, received the memorandum. oc

Inmate attempts suicide, booked

Tarn Taran: An inmate lodged in the Sri Goindwal Sahib Central Jail tried to kill himself using a sharp-edged weapon on Wednesday night. The accused has been identified as Vishal of Mansa, who is lodged in the jail in connection with the recovery of drugs. Assistant Superintendent Harish Kumar said the accused injured himself using a sharp-edged weapon. A case under Section 309 of the IPC has been registered against him by the Goindwal Sahib police on Thursday.