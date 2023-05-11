Three arrested with heroin

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Rajasansi police have arrested two persons, Sajan and Davinder Singh of Bagga Kalan village, for allegedly possessing drugs. The police confiscated 100 grams of heroin from Sajan and 50 grams of heroin from Davinder Singh. The police intercepted the car in which the duo was travelling. When the police signalled them to stop, they tried to flee. A case has been registered against the suspects. Further investigations were on into the matter. Meanwhile, the Mehta police arrested a person, Jaswant Singh of Nangali Kalan village, and recovered 10 grams of heroin from his possession. TNS

2 fall prey to snatchers

Amritsar: Snatchers targeted two tourists here on Tuesday. Gautam Rana, a resident of Ambala City, said he, along with his friend, had come to visit Amritsar. He was going towards the Lohgarh gate area from Gobindgarh Fort. When they reached near a cow shelter, three motorcycle-borne youths tried to snatch his friend’s mobile phone. When he resisted their move, the suspects hit him with a sharp weapon. They snatched the mobile phone and fled from the spot. The police have registered a case and have initiated investigations into the matter. In another case, snatchers targeted another tourist when he, along with his wife, was going to a hotel after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple. Saket Kumar said a miscreant snatched his bag containing Rs 15,000 in cash, a mobile phone and some important documents. The police have registered a case. TNS

Woman’s car set afire, 9 booked

Tarn Taran: A car was set afire here on the night of May 2. Ravinder Kaur, owner of the car and a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Tarn Taran, had lodged a complaint with the police against Rajbir Singh, a resident of the same locality, Komal of Tarn Taran and seven unidentified persons. In her complaint to the Tarn Taran police, Ravinder alleged that Rajbir was having an old enmity with her for the past sometime. He poured some inflammable liquid on the car and set it on fire. She said the accused also damaged windowpanes of the vehicle. The police registered a case under Sections 435, 427, 506 and 149 of the IPC on Tuesday.