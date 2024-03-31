Three arrested with heroin worth Rs 10 cr

Tarn Taran, March 30
The Bhikhiwind police have arrested three persons of a four-member gang of drug smugglers and recovered 2 kg of heroin from their possession. The recovered consignment is estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore in the international market.
In a press conference here on Saturday, SSP Ashwani Kapur said that two of the accused, Ajay and Ashish, who are residents of Khemkaran, were arrested on Friday.
Their third associate Sajan was arrested on Saturday. However, the fourth gang-member, identified as Balveer Singh (alias Baljinder Singh), is still at large and the police is conducting raids at his hide-outs. The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
