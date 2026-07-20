Three arrested with illegal arms in Tarn Taran

The police have arrested three persons with illegal weapons. A police party led by ASI Harjinder Singh of the local CIA staff arrested one person near Rajoke village in the border area on Saturday night and recovered two Glock pistols, four magazines and 50 live rounds from him.

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The accused, identified as Kuldeep Singh Keepa, a resident of Rajoke village, was roaming in the area on a motorcycle under suspicious circumstances when the police stopped him on suspicion and recovered illegal weapons from him.

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In another incident, a police party led by ASI Baljinder Singh of the local CIA staff recovered illegal weapons from two persons. The ASI said the accused have been identified as Karanjot Singh, alias Karan, and Jashanpreet Singh, alias Gattu, residents of Kalsian Khurd.

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A Glock pistol, a magazine, two live rounds, two mobile phones, besides Indian and Pakistani currency notes have been recovered from them.