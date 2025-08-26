Three booked for abetment to suicide

Days after a man allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his licensed pistol in the New Amritsar area, the police have booked three persons on the charge of abatement to suicide.

Advertisement

The victim was identified as Amandeep Singh (45), a resident of Uttam Avenue, located on the Sultanwind road here. He used to run a bakery business.

Those booked for forcing him to end his life, were identified as Amrik Singh, alias Bittu, a resident of East Mohan Nagar, Tarlochan Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Alpha City, and Mandeep Singh, alias Shelly, a resident of the Partap Nagar area here. A case under Sections 108 and 3 (5) of the BNS was registered against them on Sunday, while no arrest had been made till now.

Advertisement

Mandeep Kaur, wife of the deceased, in her complaint to the police alleged that the trio had bungled around 4.4 kg of gold of her husband and his brother Ramandeep Singh after luring them for investing and sharing profits.

She said on August 11, her husband went out of the house on the pretext of visiting a doctor, but he did not return. The complainant said, she along with her son, tried to find him. They found his car near the New Amritsar area. He had ended his life by shooting himself from his licensed weapon in the car, she said. The police initiated inquest proceedings at that time of filing the complaint as they did not know the reason behind the extreme step.

Advertisement

The complainant said later she came to know that Amandeep, along with brother, had started gold business with the three accused. They had given accused around 4.4kg of gold in 2020. The accused neither returned their gold nor shared profits with her husband. The accused flatly refused to return gold or share any profits, she said. Following this, her husband got deeply upset and ended his life, the complainant said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Sheetal Singh said an FIR was registered following statements of the victim’s wife and further probe initiated in this connection.