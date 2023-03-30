Three booked for cheating

Phagwara, March 29
The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three persons, including a woman, on the charges of cheating and breach of trust. The police said Makhan Ram in his complaint alleged that the accused promised to secure a job for him in the Police Department for Rs 7 lakh. They cheated him of Rs 2 lakh.
