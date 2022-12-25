Three booked for culpable homicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 24

The Rajasansi police have booked three persons on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a man identified as Lakhbir Singh died under mysterious circumstances in Bhalapind village here yesterday.

Those booked have been identified as Major Singh, his brother Jaimal Singh and their father Sucha Singh, all residents of Bhalapind.

Complainant Sukhbaz Singh said his father was upset with an alleged false case registered by the accused against his son Kulwinder Singh. The accused used to threaten his father of implicating him in the same case. He told that his father, along with other members of the village, had tried to strike a compromise with the accused. However, they did not relent and even threatened his father to kill him, he alleged.

Sukhbaz said yesterday his wife called him and said Lakhbir did not return home. He started looking for him. Later, later his body was recovered from the fields of Yuvraj Singh. He said his cousin Kirandeep Singh told him that Lakhbir was hiding from the accused, who were chasing him. He alleged that due to fear, his father died in the fields.

Following the complaint, a case under Sections 304, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered against them.

The police authorities said on Tuesday, Major Singh had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that around 10 persons, including Kulwinder Singh, barged into his house and thrashed him, besides beating his wife and tearing her clothes. He had alleged that the accused also ransacked his house.

Besides Kulwinder, the police had booked Pargat Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Bakhshish Singh, Kulwinder Singh and six unidentified persons in the case. The reason was that Major Singh had stopped Pargat from creating nuisance in front of his house.

The police authorities said further investigations were on in the case and efforts were being made to nab the suspects.