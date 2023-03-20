Three booked for firing

Amritsar: The Chheharta police have booked three persons for allegedly opening fire in the air, thereby creating panic in the Chheharta area. Those booked include Dolu and Mannu of Kale Ghanupur and an unidentified person. The police have registered a case. tns
Mobile phone snatched
Amritsar: Kirandeep Kaur, a resident of Sultanwind area, told the police that three unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone from her near Kot Mit Singh Bridge area here on Saturday. The police have registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
