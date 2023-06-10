Three booked for gangraping woman

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

The Chattiwind police have booked Farookh of Aujla village in Gurdaspur and his two unidentified accomplices for raping a woman at Jhitekalan village here. Though the incident occurred five days ago, a complaint was lodged with the police on Thursday. No arrest has been made till now.

The 20-year-old victim told the police that she was alone at home when the accused came to her house and took turns to rape her. She said in 2020, Farookh took her away on the pretext of marriage and her father had lodged a complaint with the Chattiwind police at that time. She said after 25 days of ‘kidnapping’ her, the accused married her. She alleged after a few days of marriage, the accused started harassing her. Following this, she returned to her parents’ house at Jhitekalan village.

She alleged on Sunday her uncle and the family had gone to attend a marriage function and she was alone at home. She said accused Farookh and his two accomplices arrived there and they took turns to rape her. She alleged the accused told her that he had her objectionable picture which he would circulate and defame her and her family. She said as her family was poor, they tried to convince him to stay away and not to do this but he did not desist.