Amritsar: Three booked for hurting religious sentiments

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 21

The Amritsar rural police have booked three persons for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. They allegedly threw water on the ‘parsad’ being distributed outside Ram Tirath temple here yesterday.

Those booked included Ravi Kumar, Ram and Charanjit Singh, all residents of Ram Tirath area. No arrest has been made till now as the accused were absconding from their houses.

Kush Raj, general manager of the Sri Valmiki Tirath Sthal, in his statement to the police said that the accused had hurt religious sentiments by throwing water in the ‘parsad’.

The police said that they have registered a case under Section 295-A and 34, IPC, against them. Raids were on to nab them, the police added.

