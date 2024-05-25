Three booked for minor girl’s rape

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 24

The Sarhali police have booked three persons of the same village on the charge of raping a teenage girl. The police said the suspects had been identified as Parminder Singh Gullu, Jatinder Singh Ajay and Lovpreet Singh.

The incident happened on the intervening night of May 22 and 23. The victim was alone at the house and her father had gone somewhere for work when the suspects committed the crime. On returning home, victim’s father came to know about the incident. Sub-inspector Mandeep Kaur recorded the statement of the victim on Thursday. The Sarhali police registered a case under Sections 376, 506 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act against the suspects.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran