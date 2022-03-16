Three booked for murder bid in Amritsar

Amritsar, March 15
The Chhatiwind police have booked three persons on the charge of murder bid after they attacked a youth with sharp weapons and baseballs in the Chhatiwind area here on Monday.
The victim has been identified as Manjinder Singh, a resident of Chhatiwind village. He was currently under treatment at a hospital. On the statement of Guljinder Singh, brother of the victim, the police have booked Prince, Laddu and Vishal, all residents of Khalsa Nagar in Amritsar. Guljinder told the police on Sunday that he was returning home along with his elder brother Manjinder Singh after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh, Tahla Sahib, around 9pm. He said when they reached near the railway crossing, five youth came out of a car. Three of them were carrying sharp weapons while two had baseballs in their hands.
He said they came closer and started beating his brother leaving him seriously injured. He said as he raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot after threatening them.
Police authorities said raids were on to arrest the suspects who were evading arrest.
