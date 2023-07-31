Three booked for theft bid at Kohar Ahata

Tarn Taran, July 30
Three men, all brothers, residents of local Chabal road, made a failed bid to steal material from a historic building that has been lying closed since years.
The building in question, Leprosy Hospital (Kohar Ahata), is managed by the Church of North India (CNI).
ASI Manjinder Singh from the city police, Tarn Taran, said that the accused have been identified as Varinder Singh, Sonu and Mani, who lived in the vicinity of the building. The ASI, with reference to the complaint of Sushil Daniel, said the accused were trying to flee after loading the stolen building material like girders and T-irons in their three-wheeler when he noticed them.
Sushil Daniel went to the spot after the accused managed to flee leaving behind their three-wheeler and the stolen material. Sushil Daniel made a video film and reported the matter to the city police. The police have registered a case.
