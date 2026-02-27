Three-day Rangla Punjab festival begins in Amritsar

The three-day Rangla Punjab Utsav, organised by the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs of the Punjab Government at the Ranjit Avenue grounds, was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday.

The minister said the purpose of the Rangla Punjab Utsav is to promote Punjab’s cultural heritage, lifestyle, and cuisine at the global level. “Punjabi culture is one of the richest and most vibrant in the world, known for its unique lifestyle, food, folk dances, and spirit of brotherhood. Its heritage includes traditional arts, dialects, and hospitality. Our government is making special efforts to preserve and promote the rich heritage of the state,” he said.

Director of Tourism Sanjeev Tiwari said the Rangla Punjab Utsav is dedicated to Punjab, Punjabi, and Punjabiyat. “Through various stalls and cultural activities, visitors can witness a beautiful glimpse of Punjab’s cultural heritage, lifestyle, and cuisine. A craft market has been set up to provide business opportunities for small enterprises. In addition, 30 stalls offering different cuisines have been installed in the food court during the festival. We will also host a drone show and live Punjabi singing concerts by popular artistes,” he said.

The inaugural evening featured performances by folk singers Virasat Sandhu, Jaspinder Narula and Jazzy B.

Footfall remained low until the afternoon on the first day but increased significantly in the evening due to the performances by popular Punjabi singers.