Three-day scouts & guides camp

Three-day scouts & guides camp

Students who participated in the three-day Hindustan Scouts and Guides camp at Bhavans SL in Amritsar.

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: A three-day Hindustan Scouts and Guides camp was held at Bhavans SL Public School, where students of Class V and VI participated. Total 160 students participated in Praveshika Camp with zeal and enthusiasm. Nitin Chaudhary, state secretary of Hindustan Scouts and Guides, Punjab, and Komal Mahajan, state headquarter commissioner of Hindustan Scouts and Guides, Punjab, trained students and told them about the history of scouts and guides. They were inspired to inculcate highest virtues of patriotism, love and respect for the country and helping others, in them. They were imparted knowledge of first-aid, making different knots and different claps, whistles etc. used under critical situations. Students were also awarded certificates at the event.

‘Hunar Haat’ concludes at GNDU

The five-day exhibition ‘Hunar Haat’ concluded at the Department of Lifelong Learning of Guru Nanak Dev University. Prof (Dr) Shweta Shenoy, Head, MYAS-GNDU, Department of Sports Sciences and Medicine, Guru Nanak Dev University, was the chief guest at the valedictory function. Dr Shenoy lauded the efforts of students for their arduous efforts to bring the department in limelight. She commended the students on their efforts. She suggested students to substantiate their skills and also look into the opportunities available for financial help from government schemes to open up their own ventures and become entrepreneurs. The students and teachers of the department apprised the chief guest about the use of leftover clothes to make attractive and useful items. Tejpal Kaur, programme assistant, highlighted different types of techniques used for block printing, batik printing, nozzle printing and screen printing. She also apprised them about the training imparted to students regarding different embroideries and styles of stitching.

Applications for instructors invited

Online applications have been invited for various posts of instructors for different courses/diplomas in the Department of Lifelong Learning of Guru Nanak Dev University on part-time contract/lecture basis for session 2022-23. Director Prof Saroj Bala said the candidates who fulfil the prescribed qualifications could fill the online application form at the website before June 30. The applicants can visit the univesity website www.gndu.ac.in for the interview date, time, venue and qualifications/instructions etc.

College foundation day celebrated

The 67th foundation day of DAV College was celebrated by organising a havan yagya on the college premises. On the occasion, Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar extended his best wishes to all staff and students. Dr Rajesh said the college had been established on the idea of reinforcing core values relevant to today’s youth, which include integrity, perseverance and positive competitive spirit. It aims to provide its students with a distinct talent by providing them with an environment which can help them to grow multi-dimensionally. Dr Rajesh said birthday of Mahatma Hansraj is also celebrated on June 1. tns

two-day sports event concludes

Tarn Taran: Two-day sports day dedicated to Gurta Gaddi of Sixth Sikh Master Guru Hargobind Sahib conducted by Dashmesh Privar International School, Emma Kalan, concluded on Wednesday. Baba Gurbachan Singh Khalsa, founder of the Dashmesh Privar International Charitable Society, was the chief guest on the occasion. Students of four houses of the school participated in competitions. In the volley ball (boys) final match, the team of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur House bagged the first position and that of Akali Phoola Singh House bagged the second position. In the basket ball (girls) final match, Sham Singh Attari House and S Hari Singh Naluwa House begged the first and second position respectively. Known social activist Gurcharan Singh Panjwar inaugurated the competition and the winners were given medals by the Chairman of the school managing committee.

Gunman kills 4 before shooting himself at hospital in US

Gunman kills 4 before shooting himself at hospital in US

3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian

3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian

The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...

Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors

Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors

There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital

I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP

I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP

Patel is set to join the BJP at noon

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...

Inadequacies found in bioremediation process

Inadequacies found in bioremediation process

Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop

On the lookout for segregation of waste, Swachh Survekshan teams to visit soon

UPSC results: Amritsar lad hits a six on last ball

Golden Temple langar employees given fire safety tips

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Chandigarh villages to be developed on pattern of sectors, says Administration

Chandigarh logs record 29% growth in GST collection this May

Kirron Kher terms AAP Chandigarh councillors 'junglee'

Chandigarh panel for congestion tax on outside vehicles

On pretext of helping her cross road, blind woman sexually assaulted in Delhi

On pretext of helping her cross road, blind woman sexually assaulted in Delhi

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

Jalandhar: Revenue officers go on 6-day mass leave, residents suffer

Jalandhar: Revenue officers go on 6-day mass leave, residents suffer

No ad hoc panels in Jalandhar civic body yet again

Jalandhar district admn frees 46 acres of panchayat land in Nakodar

No end to snatching incidents in Jalandhar city

Jalandhar district sees four new Covid cases

Pvt firm staffer robbed of ~3 lakh, shot in stomach

Pvt firm staffer robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana, shot in stomach

Ludhiana MC team snaps sewerage connections of 11 vehras

App to keep tabs on PCR, traffic vehicles

Ludhiana EPFO has best service delivery in country

Ludhiana's Chander Nagar residents get water laced with ‘sewage’

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land

