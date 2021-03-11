Three-day scouts & guides camp

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: A three-day Hindustan Scouts and Guides camp was held at Bhavans SL Public School, where students of Class V and VI participated. Total 160 students participated in Praveshika Camp with zeal and enthusiasm. Nitin Chaudhary, state secretary of Hindustan Scouts and Guides, Punjab, and Komal Mahajan, state headquarter commissioner of Hindustan Scouts and Guides, Punjab, trained students and told them about the history of scouts and guides. They were inspired to inculcate highest virtues of patriotism, love and respect for the country and helping others, in them. They were imparted knowledge of first-aid, making different knots and different claps, whistles etc. used under critical situations. Students were also awarded certificates at the event.

‘Hunar Haat’ concludes at GNDU

The five-day exhibition ‘Hunar Haat’ concluded at the Department of Lifelong Learning of Guru Nanak Dev University. Prof (Dr) Shweta Shenoy, Head, MYAS-GNDU, Department of Sports Sciences and Medicine, Guru Nanak Dev University, was the chief guest at the valedictory function. Dr Shenoy lauded the efforts of students for their arduous efforts to bring the department in limelight. She commended the students on their efforts. She suggested students to substantiate their skills and also look into the opportunities available for financial help from government schemes to open up their own ventures and become entrepreneurs. The students and teachers of the department apprised the chief guest about the use of leftover clothes to make attractive and useful items. Tejpal Kaur, programme assistant, highlighted different types of techniques used for block printing, batik printing, nozzle printing and screen printing. She also apprised them about the training imparted to students regarding different embroideries and styles of stitching.

Applications for instructors invited

Online applications have been invited for various posts of instructors for different courses/diplomas in the Department of Lifelong Learning of Guru Nanak Dev University on part-time contract/lecture basis for session 2022-23. Director Prof Saroj Bala said the candidates who fulfil the prescribed qualifications could fill the online application form at the website before June 30. The applicants can visit the univesity website www.gndu.ac.in for the interview date, time, venue and qualifications/instructions etc.

College foundation day celebrated

The 67th foundation day of DAV College was celebrated by organising a havan yagya on the college premises. On the occasion, Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar extended his best wishes to all staff and students. Dr Rajesh said the college had been established on the idea of reinforcing core values relevant to today’s youth, which include integrity, perseverance and positive competitive spirit. It aims to provide its students with a distinct talent by providing them with an environment which can help them to grow multi-dimensionally. Dr Rajesh said birthday of Mahatma Hansraj is also celebrated on June 1. tns

two-day sports event concludes

Tarn Taran: Two-day sports day dedicated to Gurta Gaddi of Sixth Sikh Master Guru Hargobind Sahib conducted by Dashmesh Privar International School, Emma Kalan, concluded on Wednesday. Baba Gurbachan Singh Khalsa, founder of the Dashmesh Privar International Charitable Society, was the chief guest on the occasion. Students of four houses of the school participated in competitions. In the volley ball (boys) final match, the team of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur House bagged the first position and that of Akali Phoola Singh House bagged the second position. In the basket ball (girls) final match, Sham Singh Attari House and S Hari Singh Naluwa House begged the first and second position respectively. Known social activist Gurcharan Singh Panjwar inaugurated the competition and the winners were given medals by the Chairman of the school managing committee.