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Home / Amritsar / Three-day Sikh education conference to bring scholars, educators to Batala

Three-day Sikh education conference to bring scholars, educators to Batala

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Chief Khalsa Diwan members during a meeting in Amritsar.
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Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), an autonomous Sikh educational and cultural organisation, will host the World Sikh Educational Conference from November 19 to 21, at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Batala, bringing together scholars, educationists and distinguished Sikh personalities from India and the diaspora.

The three-day global event will feature seminars on diverse educational, social and contemporary issues, alongside a nagar kirtan, a kirtan darbar, a special light and sound show on the life, philosophy and martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, and a felicitation ceremony honouring distinguished Sikh personalities for their contributions to education, religion, social service and other fields.

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The details of the conference were announced at a special meeting held today at the head office of Chief Khalsa Diwan, attended by its executive body.

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Sharing details, Santokh Singh Sethi, vice-president of Chief Khalsa Diwan and chairman of the reception committee for the conference, said a nagar kirtan would be organised on November 19, the first day of the event.

The conference will also feature special seminars on diverse educational, social and contemporary subjects, with eminent scholars and educationists invited from across the world to share their insights.

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This will be followed by a special light and sound show based on the life, philosophy and martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

A special felicitation ceremony will also be organised to honour distinguished Sikh personalities in India and among the diaspora.

CKD president Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the event aimed to explore new possibilities in the educational sphere.

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