Three-day training of Census officials ends

A total of 60 field trainers (FTs), comprising teachers, lecturers and professors from government colleges and various schools, have completed a three-day training programme for Census 2027 Phase-II (Population Enumeration) in Amritsar.

The programme was held under the directions of the Directorate of Census Operations. Assistant Director Swadesh Pratap Singh Shakya and Master Trainers Rajwinder Singh, Amritpal Singh and Charanjit Singh provided comprehensive training on various aspects of the census exercise.

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The trained field trainers will subsequently train enumerators and supervisors in Amritsar district, who will undertake population enumeration by interacting directly with households and collecting the required information in accordance with prescribed procedures.

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During the training, participants were briefed on the 40 questions to be asked during population enumeration and the correct methodology for asking them. They also received hands-on training in operating the PE App (Population Enumeration App).

Practical sessions covered the preparation and mapping of census blocks, including possible challenges in mapping and appropriate solutions.

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Shakya informed the participants that the self-enumeration exercise would be conducted from November 16 to November 30, 2026, while the actual population enumeration would commence on December 1.

The enumeration of houseless persons, who do not have a permanent place of residence, will subsequently be undertaken from January 4 with the support of designated teams.

He also said the PE App would remain operational for online work from 6 am to midnight. Enumerators will not be permitted to carry out online updates through the app between midnight and 6 am.

Deputy ESA (Amritsar) Jagpal Singh was also present. He urged the field trainers to discharge their responsibilities with integrity, accuracy, discipline and team spirit, and contribute to the smooth and efficient completion of the census exercise.

During the programme, participants were also provided with printed copies of the training modules containing guidelines for Census 2027 Phase-II, along with kits containing other essential training material.