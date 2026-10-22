Three-day Zone-A Youth Festival kicks off at Guru Nanak Dev University

Guru Nanak Dev University inaugurated its three-day Zone-A Youth Festival today, dedicated to the 450th anniversary of the founding of Amritsar. Dr Satnam Singh Deol, Dean, Students’ Welfare, inaugurated the festival, which will continue till October 23.

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Organised by the university’s Youth Welfare Department, the festival provides a vibrant platform for students to showcase their artistic abilities, cultural traditions and creative expression through a wide range of literary, cultural and performing arts competitions.

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Dr Amandeep Singh, Director, Youth Welfare Department, highlighted the importance of youth festivals in nurturing students’ creativity, confidence, teamwork and cultural awareness. He welcomed the participating teams and encouraged students to participate enthusiastically and uphold the spirit of healthy competition.

Dr Satnam Singh Deol, Dean, Students’ Welfare, stressed the importance of cultural activities in the holistic development of young people. He said such platforms enable students to discover their talents, develop their personalities and strengthen their connection with Punjab’s rich cultural heritage.

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The festival features competitions across four venues, including Dashmesh Auditorium, Golden Jubilee Convention Centre, Sangat Hall and Conference Hall. The events held today included giddha, bhangra, group shabad/bhajan, group singing, folk songs, painting, cartooning, collage-making, on-the-spot photography, poetry recitation, elocution, debate, short films, costume parade, mime, mimicry, classical and western music, rangoli, poster-making, clay modelling, mehndi, quiz, vaar singing, kawishri, choreography and general dance, among others.