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Home / Amritsar / Firing at security vehicle of ex-Jathedar: Three days on, cops grope in dark

Firing at security vehicle of ex-Jathedar: Three days on, cops grope in dark

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:49 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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On August 14, former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh told the police that a bullet mark was found in his security vehicle parked outside his residence in the Partap Bazaar area. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Even after three days, the police have failed to track the accused who opened fire at the security vehicle of the former Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh.

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Initially, the police zeroed in on a suspect who made repeated rounds near the residence of the ex-jathedar. However, during investigation, he was found to be a delivery boy who was trying to locate a house to deliver the goods.

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He was later let-off, said a police official. On August 14, Giani Raghbir Singh filed a complaint with the police regarding the bullet mark in his security vehicle parked outside his house in Partap Bazaar area.

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The incident came to light on August 13 when the driver was cleaning the SUV and found a bullet mark on the bonnet. The firing incident apparently took place around 11 pm on August 12.

The incident gained immediate attention as on Thursday, SAD president Sukhbir Badal was injured in a murderous attack at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra.

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Giani Raghbir Singh had pronounced the tankhah (religious punishment) on Badal in alleged sacrilege cases in December 2024.

Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill, who also visited the spot, said the bullet had hit the vehicle’s bonnet from a 90-degree angle, suggesting that it might have been a stray bullet. The forensic examination was conducted. He said the police were examining the CCTV footage and other evidence to ascertain whether the firing was deliberate and establish the identity and motive of the suspected person.

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