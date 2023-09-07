Three fake travel agents booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

Chatiwind police have booked three persons, including a Patiala man, for allegedly duping a local resident of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad.

The accused sent his son to Baku, Azerbaijan and then to Indonesia from where he had to return twice on his own expenditure. Those booked were identified as Jatinder Singh of Cheta village in Banga (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar), Joga Singh Dhariwal of Patiala and Sukhbir Singh of Gujjarpura village in Ajnala subdivision here.

A case was registered after nine-month-long investigations. The complainant, Amardeep Singh, of Mandiala village had lodged a complaint on December 9, 2022. During investigations carried out the DSP (Special Branch), the accused failed to prove their innocence or produce any documents in their favour following which he recommended the registration of a case against them.

Amardeep told the police that he came in contact with Jatinder Singh through his relative who is sarpanch of Cheta Singh village. He said Jatinder told him that he sends youth abroad. He said he talked to him about sending his son Gurkirat Singh abroad. He said the deal settled for Rs 35 lakh and the accused asked them to deposit Rs 20 lakh for completing the formalities.

He said through his bank account, he deposited the amount in different accounts given by Jatinder Singh and Joga Singh. He said Joga Singh kept his son Gurkirat in Patiala for several days and later took him to Delhi and via Dubai he sent him to Baku in Azerbaijan in July last year. He alleged his son lived there for a month on his own expenditure. Later, he was brought back. After 15 days he was then sent to Indonesia and there again he stayed for a month and returned.

The police said efforts were on to nab the suspects while a case under Sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them.

