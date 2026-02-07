Three from Maharashtra held for duping Gurdaspur resident of Rs 1.88 cr

The Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has urged residents to stay away from unregulated online financial platforms which offer exorbitant returns by using the banned multi-level marketing structures even as the police arrested three persons from Maharashtra who had duped a local resident of Rs 1.88 crore.

Police sources claim people belonging to even wealthy families are falling in the trap.

SSP Aditya said he had cautioned the public after receiving complaints from scores of local residents.

“These entities either wind up within days of announcing that the returns will double within a short time or actually give inflated returns for a few months just to gain the confidence of the people before closing down. These platforms do not have offices where the residents can approach them. It is difficult to locate the people operating them. A majority of the fraudsters are operating from Dubai. These platforms are promoted through social media influencers with the promise of guaranteed income, high-return Forex, crypto trading and strong referral bonuses with absolutely no verified regulation,” said a senior police officer.

Sources reveal that in Gurdaspur district, a substantial number of persons have already lost their hard-earned money. “These people approach the cyber cell of the police after they are conned and have nothing left with them. Such platforms impress upon people that their money increases manifold by using AI-powered Forex transactions, a fact which is blatantly wrong,” said SSP Aditya.

“There is an agent operating in Gurdaspur on behalf of a Dubai-based company which offers returns of 5 to 10 per cent per month. It is actually a multi-level marketing scheme which pays returns to early investors using funds from new investors, rather than actual trading profits. The police should arrest him. Scores of persons have been cheated by him,” said a resident.

There are reports that these fraudulent entities are particularly effective in rural areas of Gurdaspur where illiteracy is high.

Meanwhile, acting on a complaint filed by a Gurdaspur-based victim, Gagandeep Singh, the police have registered a case against three Maharashtra-based conmen. All the three —- Aatish, Jatinder Jeetu and Krishan Verma —- have been arrested. The victim, who claimed he had been deceived of Rs 1 88 crore, had filed his complaint through the cyber crime helpline.