Tarn Taran: Three gang members held for extortion bid

Tarn Taran, January 4
The Chabal police on Wednesday arrested a gang of three persons who had made an extortion call to Karamjit Kaur of Kot Sivian (Chanal) demanding Rs 5 lakh in ransom. They were arrested from Chabal area here.
SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh informed newsmen here on Wednesday that the accused had been identified as Lovpreet Singh Lav of Baghiari, Shamsher Singh Shera and Lovpreet Singh Lav of Kot Sivian. The SP said the accused had demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from Karamjit Kaur and threatened to eliminate all members of her family in case she failed to oblige them.
The SP said the police in its technical investigation located the phone number used by the accused for demanding the ransom. The SP said the Chahal police led by Station House Officer Inspector Prabhjit Singh arrested all three accused involved in the crime today. A case under Sections 384, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused.
