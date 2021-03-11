Three held, nine booked in Guru Ki Wadali firing case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

Chheharta police have arrested three persons in connection with the firing incident reported in Guru Ki Wadali area here on Wednesday evening. A group of persons fired indiscriminately following a quarrel here. The police teams that reached the spot found empty shells of bullets and a case was registered on the statement of Didar Singh, alias Mithu, of Guru Ki Wadali.

Those booked were identified as Ram Singh of Hargobindpura, Vishal, alias Bha, of Guru Nanakpura, Sukhchain Singh, alias Bobby, Daler Singh, Raja, alias Daddu, Gori and Laddi, all residents of Guru Nanakpura Abadi and Rocky of Hargobindpura and Sonu of Khappar Kheri, besides several unidentified persons.

Mithu told the police that around 10 pm on Wednesday, he along with his friend Kulwinder Singh of Guru Nanakpura Abadi were having snacks at a stall at Hargobindpura when Ram Singh came on a scooter and hit him following which they indulged into arguments. Later Ram Singh left the spot.

He alleged when he along with his friend was returning home and reached near a grocery store in the locality, all the accused stopped and started thrashing them. He said they somehow saved themselves by running towards the house.

He said around 2.30 am, he along with his family was present at home when all the accused barged into their house. He said all of them were heavily drunk and armed with pistol, baseball and bricks. He said they ran to the roof of the house and hid themselves. He said the accused ransacked the house and attacked his nephew Lovepreet Singh with a brick leaving him injured.

He said all the accused also fired in the air with their pistol and threw bricks and stones at their house. As the police teams reached the spot, the accused fled away while warning them of dire consequences.

ASI Sahib Singh, in charge, Guru Ki Wadali police chowki, said a case under Sections 452, 336, 341, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspects. The police arrested Ram Singh, Vishal and Rocky while raids were on to nab the remaining accused.