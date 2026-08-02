Three held with heroin in Tarn Taran

A police team, led by Inspector Navdeep Singh Bhatti of the Sadar police, on Saturday arrested three persons travelling in a Thar vehicle and recovered 1.234 kg of heroin, Rs 10,000 suspected to be drug money and four mobile phones from their possession.

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The police also seized the vehicle used by the accused. The arrested persons have been identified as Lovejit Singh, alias Guru, Jaspal Singh, alias Jas, and Deshpratap Singh, alias Vishal, all residents of Kot Dharam Chand Kalan. SSP Surendra Lamba said the police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 21-C, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

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The SSP alleged that the accused were involved in smuggling heroin from Pakistan.