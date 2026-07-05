Three held with illegal weapons in Tarn Taran

A police team, led by ASI Sukhwant Singh, posted at the Sarai Amanat Khan police station, recovered illegal weapons from three persons while on patrol near the defence drain near Lahian village here on Friday.

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The police arrested all of them on the spot. ASI Sukhwant Singh said that the accused were identified as Armandeep Singh, Saroop Singh and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, residents of Havelian village. A Glock pistol with a magazine and five live cartridges were recovered from them.

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A case under Section 28 (6), (7) and (8) of the Arms Act has been registered in this regard.