Three held with illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Amritsar rural police have busted three illegal stills brewing illicit liquor during a search operation on Sunday night. During the raid, the police recovered 51,000 litres of lahan from three residences during the raid. Amritsar rural SSP Swapan Sharma said the search operation was carried out at Boprai Khurd village here. He said during raid in the houses of Resham Singh, Daljit Singh and Ajit Singh, the police busted three illegal stills (furnaces) being used for brewing liquor. Three separate cases under the Excise Act were registered against them. TNS

Youth booked for molestation

Amritsar: The Jandiala police have booked a youth identified as Manjit Singh of Balia Majhpur village for allegedly molesting and stalking a minor girl of the same village. Following a complaint by the victim’s mother, the police have registered a case under Sections 354, 354D and 506 of the IPC and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The incident occurred on July 22. The complainant told the police that on July 22, her daughter went to school, but did not return. She looked for her and her friends told that Manjit Singh had taken her daughter. She said she contacted a relative of the accused in Khalchian village. She said around 9 pm, his relative dropped her daughter back. She said her daughter told her that the accused took her to Rayya on the pretext of dropping her home. She said the accused molested her. TNS

girl abducted on marriage promise

Tarn Taran: A teenager has been allegedly abducted from the Patti area on the promise of marriage. The victim’s father in his complaint to the police said the girl was a student of Class XII in a village school. The Patti city police registered a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC against one Sukhwinder Singh Shinda of Chuslewar village on Sunday.