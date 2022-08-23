Three held with illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Amritsar rural police have arrested three persons for bootlegging and recovered lahan and illicit liquor from their possession. The police said while Shamsher Singh of Ghumanpura was held with 360 kg of lahan, Sahib Singh of Mallian village and Gurwant Singh of Usma village were arrested with 37 500 ml and 7,500 ml of illicit liquor. TNS

3 mobiles seized from jail inmates

Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail staff confiscated two mobile phones, a mobile charger and a charging cable from three prisoners on Sunday. Two mobiles were seized from Jaswat Singh, alias Sher Singh alias Shera, and Sahil Kumar, alias Sanga, and a mobile charger and cable was confiscated from Gurminderjit Singh, alias Happy of Batala. Two separate cases under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered against them. TNS

2 prisoners clash in Central Jail

Amritsar: The police have booked a jail inmate, identified as Subash Kumar, alias Chini, of Mohkampura for allegedly beating up another prisoner Sarabjit Singh leaving him injured. The incident occurred in Room number 5 of barrack number 2. He was taken to the jail hospital for treatment. The police have booked Subhash under Section 52 of the Prisons Act in this regard.