Three held with over 1-kg heroin, 2 pistols

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 30

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested three drug peddlers in two separate incidents and recovered over 1-kg heroin, Rs 2.45 lakh of drug proceeds and two pistols along with live cartridges from their possession here on Saturday. One of their accomplices, however, managed to escape.

Those arrested were identified as Gurbhej Singh and Dharminder Singh of Chheharta and their accomplice, who fled the spot, as Vishal of Bhadrou in Pathankot. The fourth trafficker arrested in a separate case was Baljit Singh of Dharad village.

SP Gurpartap Singh Sahota said following a tip-off that a suspicious car was roaming in the border area, Gharinda police station SHO Sheetal Singh laid a naka on the Khasa road. During the checking, the police signalled a car (PB02-BQ-0179) car to stop. The driver of the car came out and fled the spot, but the police team arrested two other occupants of the car. They were identified as Gurbhej and Dharminder Singh. The police confiscated 310-gm heroin and a .32-bore pistol with six bullets from Gurbhej and 265-gm of the contraband along with a .32 bore pistol with four cartridges from Dharminder.

During the search of the car, the police confiscated 35 rounds of the .32 bore pistol and Rs 1.5 lakh alleged drug proceeds. A case under the NDPS and Arms Acts was registered against them and raids were on to arrest Vishal.

Similarly, Jandiala police arrested Baljit Singh from Dharad village for allegedly possessing 500-gm heroin and Rs 95,000 cash and a car (DL-3C-AW-8328) from him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.