Three held with stolen bike, e-rickshaw

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 6

The city police nabbed three miscreants with a stolen motorcycle, an e-rickshaw and an iron gate here on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Singh and Vipan Singh, residents of Bharariwal village, and Kuldeep Singh, alias Tony, a resident of B-Block, Railway Colony, Amritsar.

Gurbinder Singh, SHO, Gate Hakima police station, stated that a team of cops led by Bhupinder Singh, in charge, Anngarh police post, was on patrol at Fateh Singh Colony. On the basis of a secret information, the police arrested accused Vipan Singh and Kuldeep Singh and recovered the stolen items from them. The accused will be produced in a court.