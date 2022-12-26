Three injured in cylinder blast at hotel

Amritsar, December 25
Three persons suffered injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at a five-star hotel’s kitchen located in front of Sri Guru Ram Das International Airport here on Sunday.
The injured persons were rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where there condition it stated to be out of danger. According to information, the victims were cooking in the kitchen when the gas cylinder exploded. The explosion led to a panic on the hotel premises. The victims suffered burn injuries on arms and legs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489
Embarrassing moment: Health Minister promises action if data...