Three injured in cylinder blast at hotel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 25

Three persons suffered injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at a five-star hotel’s kitchen located in front of Sri Guru Ram Das International Airport here on Sunday.

The injured persons were rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where there condition it stated to be out of danger. According to information, the victims were cooking in the kitchen when the gas cylinder exploded. The explosion led to a panic on the hotel premises. The victims suffered burn injuries on arms and legs.