Three people were injured in a clash involving gunfire and weapons during a fair at the Baba Bashir Shah shrine here yesterday. Prompt intervention by the Sarhali police prevented the situation from escalating further.

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The victims have been identified as Jugraj Singh (alias Giani) and his friend Manpreet Singh, both residents of Jaura village, alongside Gora, a resident of Nathuchak village.

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According to a complaint filed by Jugraj’s father, Nirmal Singh, the attack occurred while he was attending the fair with his son and his son’s friends. A group comprising Akashdeep Singh, Lovedeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Nishan Singh and Jobanjit Singh (all residents of Jaura), Sohan Singh (of Dubli village), and at least eight unidentified armed individuals launched the assault. Jugraj and Manpreet sustained gunshot wounds from rifles, while Gora was attacked and injured with a sickle.

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The incident triggered panic among devotees, who fled and hid to save themselves. While the remaining suspects managed to escape in a Mahindra Scorpio, the Sarhali police arrested Nishan Singh and Sohan Singh from the spot.

A case has been registered under Sections 109, 125, 191(3), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. The injured are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Kairon village.