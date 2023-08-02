Three injured in group clash near education centre

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 1

Three persons suffered gunshot injuries in a clash between two groups at the market in Mohindra Enclave here today.

After receiving the report, DSP Jaspal Singh and Sub-inspector Vipin Kumar from the city police reached the spot. The injured, identified as Jagroop Singh and Harnooor Singh, both of Khabbe Rajputan, and Arashdeep Singh, were admitted to the local Civil Hospital from where the doctors referred them to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, in view of their serious condition.

DSP Jaspal Singh said in the preliminary stage, the incident was the result of eve-teasing as a large number of boys and girls come for IELTS coaching. Two groups of youngsters threatened each other resulting in firing of shots in which three persons were injured. The DSP said that further action had been initiated.

