Three injured in group clash near education centre

Tarn Taran, August 1
Three persons suffered gunshot injuries in a clash between two groups at the market in Mohindra Enclave here today.
After receiving the report, DSP Jaspal Singh and Sub-inspector Vipin Kumar from the city police reached the spot. The injured, identified as Jagroop Singh and Harnooor Singh, both of Khabbe Rajputan, and Arashdeep Singh, were admitted to the local Civil Hospital from where the doctors referred them to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, in view of their serious condition.
DSP Jaspal Singh said in the preliminary stage, the incident was the result of eve-teasing as a large number of boys and girls come for IELTS coaching. Two groups of youngsters threatened each other resulting in firing of shots in which three persons were injured. The DSP said that further action had been initiated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
'6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests': Supreme Court summons Manipur DGP on August 7
Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements
Manipur violence: No-trust debate on August 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later
BJD, YSRCP to back BJP
Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in Lok Sabha; 'undemocratic': Opposition
Parliament empowered to make laws for Capital: Amit Shah