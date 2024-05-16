Three nabbed for looting jewellery shop at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 15

Two unidentified robbers looted a jewellery shop at gunpoint in the Naraingarh area falling under the Chheharta police station here on Tuesday evening. The suspects fled from the scene while brandishing weapon.

The police arrested three persons within 24 hours of the incident. Police commissioner (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said those arrested included Dhruv and Gagan of Riasat Avenue and Sahiljit of Mahal village.

Sahiljit had conducted recce before the incident. The police recovered 15 gold chains and seven rings, besides two toy pistols from them. The police also seized the scooter with a fake number plate, used in the crime.

Owner Sahibjit Singh stated to the police that two scooter-borne persons entered his shop in the Naraingarh area and asked him to show jewellery. He said a few minutes later, the duo took out a gun and dragged him into a corner and tied him up. He said they put jewellery in a bag and fled on their scooter.

The police reached the spot and analysed footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area to find clues about robbers. A case under Sections 379-B of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered against the suspects.

