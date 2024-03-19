Three nabbed for youth’s murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 18

With the arrest of three persons, the city police today claimed to have cracked the sensational murder in which a youth was shot dead outside the Gate Hakima police station here four days ago.

Those arrested were identified as Sahilpreet Singh, alias Sohi (23), a resident of Wadhwa Singh Colony, who was a truck driver, Abhi Gill (22), a resident of Nehru Colony, a vehicle recovery agent, and Sanju Randhawa (22), a resident of Gujjarpura locality. The police recovered a .32 bore pistol with two bullets and a bike used in the crime from their possession.

The deceased, identified as Rajvir Sethi (30), a resident of Hansli Wali Gali, Pethiawala Bazaar, along with his two friends Sanju Don and Peter was travelling in a car. The suspects had an old enmity with Sanju Don and Peter. They were standing at Bhagtanwala Chowk when victim’s car passed from there. Rajvir was driving the car while the other two were sitting beside him.

Sahilpreet in order to take revenge started chasing their car. The victim got a wind of it and drove the car towards the Gate Hakima police station. When they reached outside the police station and were alighting from the car to go inside to save themselves, the suspects opened fire at them. While Rajvir suffered a bullet injury Sanju Don and Peter escaped unhurt.

Later, Rajvir was rushed to a hospital by the police where he succumbed to the bullet injury. The police registered a case on the statement of victim’s mother Kiran Sethi in this connection.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police, said the suspects were identified after the incident and a manhunt was launched to nab them. Sahilpreet was held from Delhi yesterday and the remaining two were arrested today.

Sahilpreet already had eight criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, illegal sand mining, firing and Arms Act, registered against him. Sanju Randhawa had one case of firing and Arms Act registered against him, said Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. She said raids were on to nab the remaining suspects.

