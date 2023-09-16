Three nabbed with 1.6 kg of contraband

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

Acting on a tip-off, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) have arrested three cross-border smugglers and confiscated 1.6-kg heroin contained in four packets from their possession.

The contraband was dropped using a drone by Pakistan-based smugglers. Those arrested were identified as Gurmeet Singh and Angrej Singh of Waan Tara Singh (Tarn Taran) and Balwinder Singh, alias Billa, of Baler village in Tarn Taran.

SSOC spokesman said the intelligence wing got secret information that Gurmeet Singh, Angrej and Balwinder Singh were involved in cross-border drug smuggling and had links with Pakistan-based entities that were sneaking the contraband into Indian territory through drones. The informer told that they recently retrieved a heroin consignment and were going to meet at Chungh Morrh near Bhikhiwind to deliver the consignment to their local suppliers.

Immediately, a team was dispatched to the designated spot and intercepted three persons on two motorcycles near Chungh Morrh. During search, the police recovered 1.6-kg heroin contained in four packages. “There are rings attached to the packages indicating that these were dropped using a drone,” he said.

A preliminary probe revealed that the Pakistan-based smugglers had been smuggling drugs in smaller quantities (maximum 500gm) through drones in one sortie. After receiving a considerable amount of the contraband, they used to sell it off to their known customers.

A case under Sections 21, 23-C, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered by SSOC here. The trio was produced in a court which sent them to six-day police custody and they would now be produced on September 21. Further interrogation was on to probe the forward and backward linkages and unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers.

