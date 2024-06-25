Three nabbed with 1 kg opium, 250 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

The city police have arrested two persons with 1 kg of opium and cash while cops in Chatiwind have nabbed a man with 250 grams of heroin in separate incidents.

In the first incident, the city police arrested Abhay and Sandeep Sharma and recovered 1kg of opium from their possession. The police also recovered

Rs 7,000 in cash and a bike from them. The source of opium was being ascertained, the police said.

In the second incident, the Chatiwind police arrested Avtar Singh, alias Dabbal, a resident of Pandori village, and recovered 250 grams of heroin from his possession. He was nabbed by a police patrolling party near Varpal. He was travelling on a bike when the police intercepted him. During search, the police recovered the drug from him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

