Three nabbed with 14-kg opium, Rs 4 lakh drug money, pistol

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

The Amritsar rural police nabbed three drug peddlers and seized 14 kg of opium, Rs 4 lakh drug money, a pistol, two magazines, four cartridges from their possession here on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Inderjeet Singh Malhi, a resident of Atari, Gurdev Singh, alias Mota, a resident of Ranike village, Rajinder Kumar, alias Ghudi, of Dhanoye Kalan, and Rajinder’s wife Manpreet Kaur, alias Kirandeep Kaur. Rajinder Kumar is still absconding.

Officials at the Gharinda police station got a tip-off that the accused had taken a house on rent and were operating the drugs business from there. On the directions of Jugraj Singh, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), and Pravesh Chopra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Attari subdivision, the Gharinda police raided the house and recovered 14 kg of opium, Rs 4 lakh drug money, a pistol and 12 magazines. The police also recovered some packing materials and mobile phones from the spot.

It is also worth mentioning here that Manpreet Kaur, alias Kirandeep Kaur, and her husband Rajinder Kumar were already facing five cases under the Arms Act, attempt to murder and NDPS Act. Meanwhile, Inderjit Singh, alias Malli, was also facing five criminal cases

The police officials said those arrested were dealing in illegal drug trade for a long time and had links with the smugglers in Pakistan. The arms licences of Rajinder Kumar and his wife were also found to be fake. The officials expect that they would get more information regarding the case after the arrest of Rajinder Kumar. The police are raiding his probable hideouts.