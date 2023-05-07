Three nabbed with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

The city police confiscated 2.4-kg heroin reportedly smuggled from Pakistan at Muhawa village located near the International Border here on Saturday. The police have arrested three persons – Jobanjit Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Amardeep Singh — all residents of Muhawa border village falling under the Gharinda police station in Amritsar rural police district.

They were produced in a court and brought on three-day police remand for further investigations. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk said they were yet to ascertain the source of the contraband, but the possibility of its being smuggled from across the border could not be ruled out.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them in this connection.

Virk said a police team of the Guru Ki Wadali police chowki was on patrol in the area when they signalled two persons travelling on a bike to stop. However, the accused tried to take a U-turn and flee the spot, but they slipped and fell down. They were overpowered by the police team. They were later identified as Jobanjit Singh and Akashdeep Singh. During the search, the police recovered 400-gm heroin from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, they revealed that they had procured the contraband from Amardeep Singh. Following this, a raid was conducted and the accused was arrested. His interrogation and disclosure led to the seizure of 2-kg heroin from him.

Virk said the police got three-day police custody of the accused. They did not have any previous record and apparently was new entrant into the illegal trade.