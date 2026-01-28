DT
Three nabbed with 795 gms of heroin

Three nabbed with 795 gms of heroin

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:46 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
Three persons were arrested in two separate cases with a total recovery of 795 grams of heroin.

The Khalra police, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), arrested two persons at Dall village and recovered 511 grams of heroin along with a broken drone. In another case, a team from the Sarai Amanat Khan police station arrested one person and recovered 284 grams of heroin on Republic Day.

The police informed here today that during the Khalra operation, two accused were arrested while their associate managed to escape from the spot. The joint police and BSF team recovered a packet containing 511 grams of heroin along with 44 milligrams of packing material.

The arrested accused have been identified as VanshPal Singh alias Vansh, a resident of Noordi Adda, Tarn Taran, and Nabhi alias Abhi of Marimegha village. Their associate, Arashdeep Singh of Marimegha village, managed to flee the scene.

Besides the heroin, the joint team recovered Rs 21,000 in drug money, two mobile phones, and the motorcycle on which the three accused were travelling. The police have registered a case under Sections 21-C, 27-A, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act, along with Sections 10, 11, and 12 of the Aircraft Act.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

