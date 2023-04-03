Three nabbed with pistols

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

The Jandiala police have arrested three persons allegedly involved in criminal activities and seized two foreign-made pistols from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Karamjit Singh, Kishan Singh and Anmol Singh, all residents of Timowal village, while two of their accomplices, namely Varinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh, managed to slip away from the spot.

The police said a case has been registered against them under Section 25 (2), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and that raids to nab their accomplices are under way.

Investigating officer (IO) Baljinder Singh said the police had received information that the accused had formed a gang and that they were equipped with illegal weapons. The informer said the accused was involved in various crimes.

Following the information, the police put up a naka on the road leading from Mallian village to Timowal. A police party signalled the bike-borne miscreants to stop. However, they tried to dodge the police and slipped away from the scene.

The police got hold of a bike and arrested three persons while two of their accomplices managed to flee on another bike. During the search, the police confiscated a .32 bore pistol and five rounds from Karamjit while another .32 bore pistol with five rounds was seized from Kishan.

IO Baljinder said an investigation is in progress to ascertain the antecedents of those arrested.