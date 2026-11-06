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Home / Amritsar / Three Nishan-E-Sikhi students clear PCS Mains, qualify for interview

Three Nishan-E-Sikhi students clear PCS Mains, qualify for interview

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:54 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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(L-R) Amritpal, Charanpreet Singh, Gurhimmatbir Singh from Nishan-E-Sikhi, Khadoor Sahib, who cleared the PCS Mains exam.
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Three students of the Nishan-E-Sikhi Training Centre for Civil Services Examination, Khadoor Sahib, have qualified the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) 2025 Mains examination conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

The students named Amritpal, Gurhimmatbir Singh and Charanpreet Singh are preparing for the civil services examination at the institute, which functions under the patronage of Baba Sewa Singh, head of the Kar Sewa sect, Khadoor Sahib, and an environmentalist.

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Sharing the details, institute Director Dr Kamaljit Singh said more than 85,000 candidates had registered for the PCS examination. Of these, around 33,000 appeared in the preliminary examination held on December 7, while nearly 4,000 qualified for the Mains examination, conducted from April 1 to 10, 2026.

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The PPSC declared the Mains result on November 4, with 751 candidates qualifying for the next stage. Following document scrutiny, the candidates will be called for interviews for 331 posts. The institute has already started preparations to help its three successful students prepare for the interview.

Baba Sewa Singh congratulated the students and encouraged them to prepare diligently for the next stage, seeking the blessings of Guru Sahib.

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The three students belong to rural areas and have received their education, from primary school to graduation in BA (Social Studies), at institutions run by Kar Sewa Khadoor Sahib. They are currently preparing for the UPSC and PPSC examinations under the civil services training programme at Nishan-E-Sikhi.

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