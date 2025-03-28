Three notorious criminals held with five pistols bought from MP

The Amritsar Police Commissionerate have arrested three notorious criminals leading to the recovery of five pistols.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said they used to procure illicit weapons from Madhya Pradesh and later sold them to different criminal elements and gangs active in Amritsar and Tarn Taran areas. The trio had around 13 cases, including attempt to murder and dacoity, registered against them.

“Those arrested were Manak Singh, alias Sunny Welding, (30), Bhupinder Singh (33), both residents of Sharifpura locality near the bus stand, and Pawan Kumar, alias Shiva alias Machhi (31), of Chamrang Road here,” said the Police Commissioner.

He said following specific information, the police caught Manak Singh and Bhupinder Singh from Kot Mit Singh area with two pistols of .32 bore caliber and three bullets. Their interrogation led to the arrest of Pawan Kumar from whom the police seized two .32 bore pistols, two bullets and a desi Katta (country-made pistol) with a live round.

They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigations.

Bhullar said Manak Singh faced four criminal cases while Bhupinder had six FIRs registered against him. Similarly, Pawan Kumar has three cases, including one for dacoity, registered against him.