Three of family awarded Ph.D at NIT convocation

Three of family awarded Ph.D at NIT convocation

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 20, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Mohit (right ), Aakriti Aggarwal (middle) and Nikita (left). Photo: Gurbaxpuri
The family of late Madan Lal Aggarwal, better known as Mama Madan Lal, a resident of Tarn Taran, have got much pride as they received three degrees of Ph.D in a day. These extraordinary members of the family are Mohit Bhanot, Aakriti Aggarwal and Nikita. These members of the family were awarded Ph.D at the 21st convocation of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, recently. They received the degree from the Chairman, Board of Governors, Prof JS Yadav and Director Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia.

The occasion was enriched by the address of the Governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria, representing the chief guest, President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

The residents of Tarn Taran have witnessed this gracious occasion for the first time and the family has been receiving good wishes from all sections of society. The members of the family, the degree holders-- Mohit, Aakriti Aggarwal and Nikita --- are the grandchildren of Madan Lal Aggarwal, a noted social worker of Tarn Taran area, who expired years back. The family is still known for its social service in the area and manages a Gaushala in the nearby Pandori Gola village which has more than 200 cows.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

