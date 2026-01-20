Three of family awarded Ph.D at NIT convocation

The family of late Madan Lal Aggarwal, better known as Mama Madan Lal, a resident of Tarn Taran, have got much pride as they received three degrees of Ph.D in a day. These extraordinary members of the family are Mohit Bhanot, Aakriti Aggarwal and Nikita. These members of the family were awarded Ph.D at the 21st convocation of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, recently. They received the degree from the Chairman, Board of Governors, Prof JS Yadav and Director Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia.

The occasion was enriched by the address of the Governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria, representing the chief guest, President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

The residents of Tarn Taran have witnessed this gracious occasion for the first time and the family has been receiving good wishes from all sections of society. The members of the family, the degree holders-- Mohit, Aakriti Aggarwal and Nikita --- are the grandchildren of Madan Lal Aggarwal, a noted social worker of Tarn Taran area, who expired years back. The family is still known for its social service in the area and manages a Gaushala in the nearby Pandori Gola village which has more than 200 cows.