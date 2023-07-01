Three of family booked for murder bid

Amritsar, June 30
The Ajnala police have booked three persons, including a woman, on the charges of attempt to murder after they allegedly attacked a youth and his father over watering of fields in Chak Dogra village.
Those booked were identified as Budh Singh, his son Harmeet Singh, and wife Inder Kaur, all residents of Gopal Nagar Ajnala.
The victim was identified as Gurkirat Singh (20). He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Sukhwinder Singh, father of the victim, told the police that he works as a lineman in the PSPCL in Ajnala subdivision. He said on Wednesday he along with his son had gone to his tubewell when they saw the accused watering their fields with their tubewell. He said when they objected to this, the accused got agitated. He alleged attacked them with an agriculture equipment leaving his son seriously injured. He said as he raised the alarm, the accused fled the spot, Gurkirat was admitted to the Ajnala hospital for treatment.
A case has been registered under Sections 307, 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and efforts are on to arrest them, the police said.
